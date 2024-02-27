Azerbaijan, Germany Discuss Realisation Of Joint Projects

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov said on social
network "X" that Azerbaijan and Germany discussed the realisation
of joint projects, Azernews reports.
"During a meeting with the managing director of the "Eastern
Business Association of Germany," Michael Harms, and
representatives of German companies visiting our country, we
discussed Azerbaijan's business climate and conditions provided to
foreign investors.
We offered German businessmen to take advantage of these
favourable conditions and assessed the prospects for expansion of
investment ties and implementation of joint projects," the
publication says.
Recall that according to the State Customs Committee of
Azerbaijan, in January 2024, Azerbaijan exported to Germany goods
worth $2.466 mln and imported goods worth over $57.543 mln.
