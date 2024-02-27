Acrolein Market Size, Trends, Global Industry Overview, Latest Insights And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled

“ Acrolein Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global

acrolein market

size, share, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the acrolein market?

The global acrolein market size reached US$ 1,139.4 Million in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,542.1 Million by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of

3.42% during

2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Acrolein Industry:

Rising Product Demand in Personal Hygiene and Water Treatment:

The escalating demand for personal hygiene products and water treatment solutions across the globe is driving the market growth. Acrolein plays a crucial role in the manufacturing of superabsorbent polymers, which are essential components of products like diapers and adult incontinence products, owing to their exceptional liquid absorption capabilities. Furthermore, the increasing awareness and standards of personal hygiene in emerging economies, is bolstering the market growth. Besides this, acrolein is widely utilized in the water treatment process for the formulation of biocides and algicides, addressing the pressing need for clean and safe water. Moreover, acrolein-based chemicals are effective in treating and maintaining water quality in industrial processes, municipal water supplies, and wastewater treatment facilities.

Advancements in Production Technologies:

Technological advancements in acrolein production methodologies represent a significant factor driving the market growth. In line with this, recent innovations in chemical engineering and process optimization, which have enabled more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly production of acrolein, are contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of modern techniques that focus on improving the yield of acrolein while minimizing by-products and environmental pollutants is favoring the market growth. Additionally, the development of novel catalysts and reactor designs that are enhancing the selectivity and efficiency of acrolein production processes, is positively impacting the market growth.

Agricultural Application:

Acrolein is widely used in the agricultural sector for the production of herbicides such as glyphosate. Additionally, the rising demand for food production across the globe, necessitating efficient agricultural practices, where herbicides play a vital role in controlling weeds and ensuring crop health, is boosting the market growth. In line with this, acrolein serves as a fundamental intermediate in synthesizing various herbicides, highlighting its importance in the agricultural chemicals industry. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of modern farming techniques and the growing awareness of crop yield optimization, driving the demand for effective herbicides, which in turn is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the ongoing research into new agricultural applications of acrolein, including its potential use as a soil fumigant or in pest control, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Request for a sample copy of this report :

https://www.imarcgroup.com/acrolein-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the acrolein industry?

The imposition of stringent environmental regulations and standards that are pushing industries to adopt eco-friendly processes and chemicals, such as acrolein, is propelling the market growth. Additionally, the widespread product utilization in the pharmaceutical industry as a precursor in the synthesis of certain drugs and therapeutic agents, is bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the significant growth in industrial, agricultural, and consumer product sectors, leading to increased demand for chemicals like acrolein, is supporting the market growth. Furthermore, continuous research and development (R&D) in sectors that use acrolein, such as the introduction of new polymers, coatings, and adhesives, is supporting factor.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:



Propylene Oxidation Method Glycerol Dehydration Method

Glycerol dehydration method holds the majority of the market share due to its widespread application in producing acrolein, which is a crucial intermediate for manufacturing a variety of industrial chemicals and pharmaceuticals, reflecting its significant demand across multiple sectors.

Breakup by Application:



Glutaraldehyde

Biocides

Pesticide

Methionine

Water Treatment Agent Others

Water treatment agent accounted for the largest market share, as acrolein's effective biocidal properties are extensively utilized in controlling microbial growth in water systems, aligning with the global emphasis on maintaining water quality and public health standards.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the market is attributed to its advanced industrial and agricultural sectors that demand high volumes of acrolein for the production of pharmaceuticals, water treatment chemicals, and herbicides, combined with stringent environmental regulations fostering the use of efficient and sustainable chemical processes.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



Hubei Jinghong Chemical Co, Ltd

Hubei Shengling Technology Co. Ltd.

Merck KGaA.

Puyang ShengHuaDe Chemical Co. Ltd.

Wuhan Ruiji Chemical Co. Ltd.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Wuhan Youji Industries Co. Ltd.

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163