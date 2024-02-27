Thangka Art To Be Displayed At Baro Market’S Affordable Art Show

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Baro Market's Affordable Art Show in Mumbai has become an annual exhibition to facilitate buyers to purchase art at affordable prices.

The art showcased isn't limited only to new and upcoming artists but also the established names.

This year's show will take place from March 1 to 3 at Method in Juhu, Mumbai. More than 200 paintings have been sourced from established galleries and artists directly from across India.

The art on display, curated by Srila Chatterjee is a mixed bag of several art forms, mediums, genres and artists. The highlights of this show include 'Thangka' art that is native to Ladakh and Sikkim.

These artworks have been brought in from Ladakh and emanate the captivating journey into the rich tapestry of Tibetan Buddhist culture and art.

Thangka art is meticulously rendered on cotton or silk applique, offering a glimpse into the ancient wall murals of early Buddhism.

Each Thangka, mounted on ornate silk textiles reminiscent of Chinese scroll art, tells a story of Buddha, Buddhist deities, scenes from Buddhist life, or serves as a mandala - a geometric tool for spiritual guidance.

The exhibition will showcase 13 Thangkas. An expert from Leh will be present to unravel the significance and stories behind these captivating artworks.

In addition to Thangka, the Affordable Art show will also sell art by some well-known names including Amit Ambalal, Rekha Rodwittiya, Chandrashekar Koteshwar, KG Subramanyan, Laxma Goud, Nandan Ghiya, Remen Chopra W. Van Der Vaart. , Jehangir Sabavala, Sumedh Rajendran, Suhas Roy, and Schon Mendes.