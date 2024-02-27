Startup Mahakumbh Is Reflective Of India's Growth Story: Piyush Goyal

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that Startup Mahakumbh is reflective of the India's growth story.

Delivering the keynote address at the curtain raiser of 'Startup Mahakumbh' event here, the Minister said that the startup sector has proved its capability to innovate with ideas across various sectors like mobility, food, textiles, etc.

He stressed that 'Bharat Innovates' theme of Startup Mahakumbh showcases the intricate link between innovation and startups.

He lauded the event in bringing together 57 diverse startup footprints across the country on a single platform.

Goyal also launched Bharat Startup Ecosystem Registry and the website and logo of Startup Mahakumbh at the event.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the minister said that Indian startups are changing the rules of the game and therefore the startup sector is the backbone of the nation.

He encouraged the well-known and developing startups across the country to participate in the Startup Mahakumbh.

He said that it marks the beginning of an annual event that provides a platform to showcase the success stories and revolution of the startups ecosystem since its inception in 2016.

The Minister urged DPIIT to continue efforts to promote startups present in various districts in the country through financial and logistical support and see that at least one startup from each district gets represented at the Startup Mahakumbh.

The Minister expressed hope that the Startup Mahakumbh will involve students and the youth across the country with a bent of entrepreneurship, innovation and a spirit of inquiry.

He said that integration of the aspirational India with the startup sector will propel India's economy in this Amrit Kaal to become a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He said that the 'can do' spirit of the youth will be reflected at the event and help them to take the story of India to the rest of the world.