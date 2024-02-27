Draught Beer Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Draught Beer Market Report by Type (Keg Beer, Cask Beer), Production Type (Macro Breweries, Microbreweries), Category Type (Super Premium, Premium, Regular), End Use (Commercial Use, Home Use), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global draught beer market size reached US$

16.2

Billion in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$

20.0

Billion by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of

2.3% during

2024-2032.



Factors Affecting the Growth of Draught Beer Industry:

Consumer Preferences for Freshness and Quality:

Draught beer offers consumers a unique experience characterized by freshness and quality. Unlike bottled or canned beer, draught beer is served directly from kegs, ensuring that it retains its optimal flavor profile and carbonation. This preference for freshness is particularly pronounced among craft beer enthusiasts who value the nuanced flavors and aromas that can be lost over time in packaged beer. Additionally, many consumers perceive draught beer as a premium product, associating it with bars, restaurants, and pubs, where it is often served. As a result, establishments offering a wide selection of draught beers attract patrons seeking a superior drinking experience. This consumer preference for freshness and quality is a significant driver of the draught beer market, leading to increased demand for both traditional and craft draught beers.

Increasing Growth of the Craft Beer Movement:

The global craft beer movement has experienced exponential growth in recent years, fueled by changing consumer tastes and preferences. Craft breweries prioritize quality, innovation, and authenticity, often producing small batches of beer with unique flavor profiles. Draught beer plays a crucial role in the craft beer market, as it allows breweries to showcase their products in the best possible light. Many craft beer enthusiasts prefer to enjoy their favorite brews on draught, as it provides a direct connection to the brewing process and enhances the overall drinking experience. With the proliferation of craft breweries worldwide, the demand for draught beer has increased, driving growth in the market. Additionally, establishments such as craft beer bars and taprooms have emerged as popular destinations for consumers seeking a diverse selection of draught beers, further contributing to market expansion.

Rising On-Premise Consumption Culture:

The trend of on-premise consumption, particularly in bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues, has significantly influenced the draught beer market. Many consumers prefer to enjoy beer in social settings, where they can socialize with friends or colleagues while savoring their favorite brews. The association of draught beer with socializing and conviviality makes it a preferred choice for on-premise consumption. Furthermore, establishments often offer promotions and events centered around draught beer, such as tap takeovers or beer tastings, to attract consumers and drive sales. As the on-premise consumption culture continues to thrive, fueled by changing lifestyles and dining habits, the demand for draught beer is expected to remain robust, bolstering market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Anheuser–Busch In Bev

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Carlsberg Group

Duvel Moortga

Heineken N.V.

Molson Coors Beverage Company San Miguel Corporation

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:



Keg Beer Cask Beer

Keg beer dominates the market due to its popularity in on-premise establishments, such as bars and restaurants, where it is favored for its freshness, convenience, and ability to provide a premium drinking experience.

Breakup by Production Type:



Macro Breweries Microbreweries

Macro breweries represent the largest segment due to their extensive production capabilities, widespread distribution networks, and ability to cater to mass consumer demand for standardized beer products.

Breakup by Category Type:



Super Premium

Premium Regular

Regular hold maximum number of shares due to its widespread popularity and accessibility among consumers, appealing to a broad spectrum of tastes and preferences.

Breakup by End Use:



Commercial Use Home Use

Based on the end use, the market has been divided into commercial use and home use.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Europe's dominance in the draught beer market is attributed to its rich brewing heritage, diverse beer culture, and widespread presence of traditional pubs and breweries.

Global Draught Beer Market Trends:

Increasing awareness about environmental issues and sustainability concerns among consumers has influenced their purchasing decisions, extending to the beer industry. Draught beer, typically served in reusable kegs or barrels, is perceived as a more sustainable option compared to single-use packaging such as bottles or cans. The reduced use of packaging materials and lower carbon footprint associated with draught beer contribute to its appeal among environmentally-conscious consumers. Breweries and establishments that prioritize sustainability in their operations often choose draught beer as a way to align with consumer values, driving demand for this segment of the market. Additionally, technological innovations in draught beer dispensing systems have enhanced the overall drinking experience and expanded market opportunities. From traditional hand-pumped cask ale to modern draft systems with nitrogen or CO2 infusion, advancements in dispensing technology have enabled precise control over temperature, carbonation levels, and pour quality.

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

