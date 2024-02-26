Nutanix Turns Spotlight on Delivering Optimal Hybrid Multicloud Experience at LEAP 2024

(MENAFN- KREAB) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, 26th February, 2024 – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced its third consecutive year of participation at LEAP, the global platform for the most disruptive technology professionals, taking place in Riyadh between 4 – 7 March. The company will share its vision and strategy of delivering the optimal hybrid cloud experience for government entities and private enterprises in the Kingdom, in order to accelerate their digital transformation journey. LEAP visitors will also be introduced to the company’s fun, brand new identity ‘World of Purple’ - that was unveiled at the company’s flagship event .NEXT in Chicago in May last year. In addition, the company plans to sign a few high profile MoU’s with strategic alliances, partners, and telco providers during the event.



Talal Al-Saif, Regional Executive Director - Central Gulf and Egypt at Nutanix comments: “For over a decade, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been leading the digital transformation industry, recognized to be the first regionally and the third globally in the level of digital maturity. We as Nutanix Saudi are proud of this recognition and are aligning our strategy towards helping consolidate the Kingdom’s enviable position. As part of our growing commitment, Nutanix is excited to announce the launch of our regional headquarters in Riyadh, the capital of digital innovation, from where we will run Nutanix’s Middle East and North Africa business. We will continue to deliver exceptional customer satisfaction and more localized experienced and content for our customers”



The following are some of the highlights of Nutanix’s participation and discussions at LEAP:



● Global strategic partnership with Cisco - The partnership that was announced in August 2023 will combine Nutanix’s best-in-class software with Cisco’s SaaS-managed compute and networking portfolio to help customers and prospects accelerate hybrid multicloud deployments by offering the industry’s most complete hyperconverged solution.

● Hybrid Multicloud Management through Nutanix Central – Organizations currently struggling with managing applications and data across multiple environments will benefit from Nutanix Central and a universal cloud operating model.

● Nutanix GPT-in-a-Box – a solution for customers looking to jump-start their artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) innovation, while maintaining control over their data. The offering is a full-stack software-defined AI-ready platform, along with services to help organizations size and configure hardware and software infrastructure suitable to deploy a curated set of large language models (LLMs), using the leading open source AI and MLOps frameworks on the Nutanix Cloud Platform.

● Unifying Private and Public clouds with Nutanix NC2 - Nutanix has been focusing on delivering a universal cloud operating model to run apps and data anywhere and will do this by showcasing NC2 solution with Microsoft and AWS. NC2 dramatically reduces the operational complexity of hybrid cloud deployments and management when extending, bursting and migrating apps and workloads.



As another first, Nutanix will be showcasing its joint solutions with strategic partner Cisco - both, on the company’s booth as well as on Cisco’s booth at LEAP. “Our partnership with Nutanix offers a comprehensive hyperconverged solution that combines technology, expertise and support to help organizations in KSA and beyond in modernizing their IT infrastructure and driving innovation with a high degree of confidence and efficiency,” says Ossama Eldeeb, Cisco’s Regional Director for Partners in the Middle East and Africa.”



Nutanix is also eager to discuss the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that it signed late last year with Digital Government Authority (DGA) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the aim of developing mechanisms for government agencies to benefit from cloud services, explore digital business opportunities and intensify ways of cooperation to accelerate innovation and digital transformation in Saudi Arabia.



As part of the company’s participation at LEAP, Andrew Brinded, Nutanix’s Chief Revenue Officer will be part of a panel discussion on cloud innovation, AI & sustainability. Nutanix is committed to a sustainable future and is very supportive of the Kingdom’s hope to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060 (Saudi Green Initiative). LEAP visitors will be given a demo of the Nutanix’s Carbon and Power Estimator that helps organizations unmask environmental blind spots. The company’s ‘sustainability’ focus is to help customers reduce physical footprint, eliminate waste and overprovisioning and minimize carbon use.



Developing IT skills in the industry is a high priority for Nutanix. The company will promote its initiative of Nutanix University Free Exam Codes, to help the technical community successfully deploy, manage, optimize and scale a hybrid multicloud solution. Nutanix has a dedicated user group for community members of all skill levels to learn how to get the most out of the Nutanix community experience.



Last but not the least, against the backdrop of the Saudi government aiming at integrating AI into public services in order to enhance efficiency, improve citizen experiences, and streamline operations and with private enterprises exploring AI use cases, Nutanix is eager to provide LEAP visitors with an immersive experience that delves in the world of AI.



“While the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia sets the benchmark for other countries regionally and globally for its rapid pace of digital transformation and digital economy innovation, this leadership position can only be maintained with country-wide multicloud adoption and acceleration. And this is where Nutanix plays a key role with its unique and market leading technologies and solutions that turn cloud complexity into multicloud simplicity – enabling faster transition to cloud and focused modernization of application and data, governed by accredited levels of security and coupled with unmatched ease of use,” concludes Mohammad Wahba, Regional Director Systems Engineering - Central Gulf and Egypt at Nutanix.



Nutanix will exhibit from Hall 1 BIGTECH Stand #H1 B50 at LEAP, taking place at Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, Malham, Saudi Arabia. It will also have a presence at several of its alliance partner booths.





MENAFN26022024005316011898ID1107902708