'Chitthi Aayee Hai': Ghazal Singer Pankaj Udhas Dies At 72

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mumbai- Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, best known for“Chitthi Ayee Hai” and“Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein”, died here on Monday following prolonged illness, his daughter Nayab said. He was 72.
Udhas, who also made a mark as a playback singer in many Hindi films, including“Naam”,“Saajan” and“Mohra”, died around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital, a family source said.
“With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness,” Nayab wrote in an Instagram post.
The last rites will be held on Tuesday.
Pankaj Udhas released numerous albums and performed at concerts around the world, captivating audiences with his melodious voice and poignant lyrics.
Pankaj Udhas also received several accolades for his contributions to music, including the Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards in India, which was conferred upon him in 2006.
Singer Sonu Nigam took to his official Instagram account to mourn the singer's death. He shared a picture of Pankaj Udhas and wrote,“One of the most important part of my childhood, is lost today. Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti.”
