MWC 2024 Unveils Cutting-Edge Mobile Tech With AI Breakthroughs In Spain

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- The Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC 2024) kicked off Monday in Spain, running until next Thursday, to showcase the latest developments in the world of mobile phones and artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Spain's King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez opened the world's leading mobile technology forum at the exhibition center Fira Barcelona in the city of Barcelona, with major global telecom, mobile phone, and tech companies participating.

Similar to previous editions of the forum, top mobile phone devices showcase alongside cutting-edge technology and AI applications, with 44 percent of participants and exhibitors representing related technology rather than the mobile phone sector.

Today, Xiaomi unveiled its two new phones, the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra, that includes improved cameras, performance, and stronger batteries, priced between EUR 999 (approximately USD 1083.9) and EUR 1,499 (around USD 1,626.4), along with three smartwatches and two new tablets.

Meanwhile, HONOR Company introduced expanded AI features in its Magic 6 series, including the Magic 6 Pro model with MagicOS 8.0 and a smart interface for streamlined actions based on user habits.

HONOR also confirmed the launch of its flagship foldable smartphone, the Porsche Design Magic V2, available from the end of this quarter, starting at EUR 2,699 (roughly USD 2,928.4).

HONOR is introducing a new AI system enabling cross-device data exchange, launching with its new MagicBook Pro 16 laptop and MagicOS 8.0 for smartphones.

Additionally, Samsung, Huawei, Nokia, and Oppo plan to unveil flagship devices for 2024, while Google will launch its new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, focusing its role in promoting the Android system at the conference, as Apple refrained from participating.

In November 2023, Humane introduced the AI Pin, blurring the line between smartwatches and smartphones by offering AI-powered services in a wearable form.

Participating companies are expected to launch new AI tools and applications accessible to the public via mobile phones in the upcoming days.

The forum organizer, the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), anticipates over 95,000 attendees, covering over 220 countries, exploring the latest applications and programs across various sectors.

The conference, held in Barcelona since 2006, is expected to generate revenues exceeding EUR 461 million (about USD 500 million). (end)

