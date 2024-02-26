Everton's 10-Point Premier League Deduction Reduced To Six

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
London: Everton's penalty for breaching Premier League financial rules has been reduced from 10 points to six following an appeal, the English top flight announced on Monday.
The club were hit with the punishment in November after an independent commission found they had exceeded permitted losses but an independent appeal board has cut that by four points, which moves the club up to 15th place.
