Figure To Supply 'General Purpose' Humanoid Robots To BMW Manufacturing Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Figure , a California-based company developing autonomous humanoid robots, has signed a commercial agreement with BMW Manufacturing to install general purpose robots in automotive manufacturing environments.

Figure says its humanoid robots enable the automation of difficult, unsafe, or tedious tasks throughout the manufacturing process, which in turn allows employees to focus on skills and processes that cannot be automated, as well as continuous improvement in production efficiency and safety.

Brett Adcock, founder and CEO of Figure, says:“Single-purpose robotics have saturated the commercial market for decades, but the potential of general purpose robotics is completely untapped.

“Figure's robots will enable companies to increase productivity, reduce costs, and create a safer and more consistent environment.

“We look forward to working side-by-side with BMW Manufacturing to integrate AI and robotics into automotive production.”

