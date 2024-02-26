Coinbase Removes UTXO, Bitcoin From Merchant Platform

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Leading cryptocurrency exchange

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN)

has made a

decision to discontinue its support

for Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) and native Bitcoin from its merchant platform, Coinbase Commerce. For years, Coinbase Commerce has been a go-to choice for merchants interested in accepting payments in various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin. The platform has provided merchants with user-friendly tools such as hosted checkout, eCommerce options, payment buttons and invoicing via its API.

Coinbase head of product Lauren Dowling announced the decision on X on Feb. 18 , 2024, noting that the move was prompted by difficulties faced while trying to integrate new updates into the...

Read More>>

