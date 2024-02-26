               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
COP28 Takes On ESG Complexity


2/26/2024 2:02:20 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Forbes

The adoption of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and other such regulations entail major changes that are causing much uncertainty. Regulations are continuously evolving, and while still in its infancy, the environmental, social and governance (ESG) regulatory landscape is already mired in complexity.

“The tools in SAP's sustainability portfolio can help companies treat reporting as an exercise in business discovery instead of a regulatory disclosure chore,” said Mendelsohn.

The SAP Sustainability Control Tower is a software-as-a-service solution that helps businesses oversee their sustainability performance. Equipped with pre-established content aligned to sustainability standards such as GRI, WEF, TCFD, CSRD, and the EU Taxonomy, it helps companies establish a sturdy, auditable ESG framework using data from SAP and non-SAP systems.

