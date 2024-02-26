Springboard Communications Wins Global Dairy Group Carbery

(MENAFN- PRovoke) CORK, IRELAND - Springboard Communications has won the PR brief for international dairy group Carbery, after a competitive pitch.



The cheese, whey protein, ingredients and flavours group, headquartered in County Cork, is owned by four Irish dairy co-operatives and employs almost 1,000 people, with 1,208 local farmer suppliers. Carbery operates from locations including Ireland, the UK, the US, Brazil, Italy, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand, supplying more than 50 countries worldwide.



Springboard will work with the Carbery Group team to develop its communications strategy. Managing director Susie Horgan, who founded the agency in 2011, said:“It is a privilege for us to partner with Carbery Group to realise their vision - enriching communities all over West Cork and beyond, along with their commitments towards sustainable operations globally and sustainable agriculture.”



The Irish agency, which recently joined the Worldcom global independent network, has also expanded its leadership team, appointing Nora Lawton as a director and its first head of client services.



Lawton returns home to Ireland having spent the last decade in Brussels, latterly as a director at Rud Pedersen Public Affairs. She was previously managing director at Weber Shandwick Brussels. Before that, Lawton worked at Q4PR in Dublin on public awareness and CSR campaigns and with Edelman in Dublin, London and Abu Dhabi.



In her new role, Lawton will work with the senior management team to expand Springboard Communications' offer and capabilities and grow the business.



On Lawton's appointment, Horgan (pictured, left) said: "This marks an exciting phase for us as we continue to expand nationally and internationally. Nora is an ideal addition to our dynamic team and will actively cultivate and sustain key client relationships, offering strategic counsel, and play a crucial role in business development efforts to secure new opportunities, particularly across the technology, renewable energy, healthcare, and pharmaceutical sectors.”



Lawton (pictured, right) added:“I'm delighted to be joining Springboard Communications at such a pivotal moment. As a leading Irish agency, Springboard is delivering impactful work for its clients, partnering with them on external and internal communications while managing their reputation. I look forward to partnering with Susie and the team to continue to deliver great work.”

