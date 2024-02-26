               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
PM Shtayyeh Submits His Government's Resignation To President Abbas


2/26/2024 4:19:50 AM

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Ramallah/PNN /

Palestinian Authority's Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday that he has officially submitted his government's resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas.


