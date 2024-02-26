PM Shtayyeh Submits His Government's Resignation To President Abbas

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network )
Ramallah/PNN /
Palestinian Authority's Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday that he has officially submitted his government's resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas.
