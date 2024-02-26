Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global organic substrate packaging material market size reached US$ 15.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during 2024-2032.

Organic substrate packaging materials play a crucial role in semiconductor applications and manufacturing processes. Positioned within the foundational layer of printed circuit boards (PCBs), they serve as conductive interconnects connecting semiconductors and PCBs. Their lightweight nature contributes to the reduction of PCB weight, thereby enhancing functionality and dimensional precision. These materials offer exceptional reliability and improved electrical performance while effectively facilitating the distribution of signals, heat, and power. Moreover, they consist of organic small molecules or polymers, which contribute to minimizing the environmental footprint associated with PCBs. Consequently, organic substrate packaging materials find extensive usage across various industries including automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, and manufacturing.

Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is predominantly fueled by the increasing need for organic substrate packaging materials across various industries. Moreover, the rise in environmental consciousness towards sustainable development is driving the utilization of these products in portable electronic devices, thereby contributing to market expansion. Furthermore, the burgeoning food and beverage (F&B) sector is experiencing significant growth, leading to a surge in demand for biodegradable and compostable packaging materials. Additionally, ongoing advancements in packaging technology, including quad-flat packages (QFP), dual in-line packages (DIP), small outline (SO) projects, flat no-leads packages, and grid arrays (GA) packages, are playing a crucial role in driving market growth. Moreover, the adoption of these products in self-driving vehicles for millimeter-wave automotive radar systems, aimed at obstacle detection, is further enhancing the market prospects.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Technology:



Small Outline (SO) Packages

Grid Array (GA) Packages

Flat no-leads Packages

Quad Flat Package (QFP)

Dual in-line Package (GIP) Others

Breakup by Application:



Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Manufacturing

Healthcare Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Amkor Technology Inc.

ASE Kaohsiung (Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.)

Compass Technology Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd. (Hitachi and Showa Denko)

Kyocera Corporation, Mitsubishi Corporation

NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.

Shinko Electric Industries Co. Ltd. (Fujitsu)

STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd. (Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Tech. Co.) WUS Printed Circuit Co. Ltd.

