(MENAFN) Liverpool secured a narrow victory over Chelsea to clinch their 10th English League Cup title, a record-extending achievement for the club. The match, held at Wembley Stadium, required extra time as neither team managed to score within the regulation 90 minutes. It was an intense encounter characterized by tight defenses and missed opportunities.



The decisive moment arrived in extra time when Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool's Dutch defender, found the back of the net with a powerful header in the 118th minute. The goal, which ultimately secured Liverpool's victory, came from a corner kick delivered by Konstantinos Tsimikas, demonstrating the team's resilience and determination.



Interestingly, van Dijk had earlier scored what seemed to be a legitimate goal in the 60th minute with another header. However, the goal was disallowed following a VAR (Video Assistant Referee) review, which determined that van Dijk had been in an offside position when the ball was played.



Liverpool's triumph in the English League Cup further solidifies their status as one of the most successful clubs in English football history, boasting a total of 10 titles in the competition. This places them ahead of formidable rivals such as Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea in terms of League Cup victories.



Conversely, Chelsea, despite their illustrious history, last lifted the English League Cup trophy in 2015 when they emerged victorious against Tottenham Hotspur with a 2-0 win. The club's quest for League Cup glory continues as they strive to reclaim the prestigious title in future seasons.

