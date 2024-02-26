(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Hirschi Ayuso take 1-2 in Drome Classic as Wellens podiums in Kuurne







Hirschi takes 10th win of season for UAE





Marc Hirschi topped off a superb weekend of racing on French roads as UAE Team Emirates took a clean sweep of victories, adding Drome Classic to the win of Juan Ayuso at Faun Ardeche yesterday.





The Swiss talent attacked the breakaway he was part of in the closing 4km and crossed the uphill finish line for the win.





It was a 1-2 for UAE Team Emirates as Juan Ayuso jumped ahead of the chase group on the final ascent to claim second place. Maxim Van Gils (Lotto Dstny) finished third on the day.





Meanwhile in Belgium Tim Wellens took a fine 2nd place at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne from a three-man breakaway which spent 90km up the road and finishing comfortably ahead of the peloton.





With the winner definitely coming from the final trio, Tim Wellens attacked hard with -5km to go but had Wout Van Aert (Visma-LAB) quickly on the wheel. Van Aert would prove the quickest in the dash to the line as Spaniard Oier Lazkano (Movistar) rounded out the podium.





Wellens: “Today second place behind Wout feels a little bit like a victory. I tried to attack in the final, but it didn't work so I arrived with no regrets. The shape is good ahead of Strade Bianche next week where I'll be riding for Tadej again which is always a good prospect.”





Drome Classic results

1 Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) 4:41:28

2 Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) +5”

3 Van Gils (Lotto Dystny) +8”





Kuurne Brussels Kuurne results

1 Van Aert (Visma LAB) 4:21:01

2 Wellens (UAE Team Emirates) s.t

3 Lazkano (Movistar) s.t