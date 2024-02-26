Border Guards Destroy Russian Dugout In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters of the 'Steel Frontier' Offensive Guard Border Brigade destroyed an enemy dugout with personnel in the Kharkiv region.

The State Border Guard Service reported this, according to Ukrinform.

"While working in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kharkiv region, aerial reconnaissance men of the 15th mobile border guard detachment 'Steel Frontier' destroyed an enemy dugout with enemy personnel inside," the statement said.

Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian Ural truck insector

As a result, five of the invaders were killed and two more were injured.

As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated about 409,820 Russian invaders since February 24, 2022.