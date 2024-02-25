UN Women Jordan, AECID Partner To Enhance Gender Equality, Women Empowerment

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - UN Women Jordan and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) partners to further strengthen their partnership in advancing gender equality and women's empowerment in Jordan.

Within the framework of the Second Jordan National Action Plan for United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 (JONAP II), Spain reaffirms its commitment to support the implementation of the plan in partnership with UN Women Jordan, the coordinating body of the pooled fund in the country, according to a Spanish embassy's statement.



Nicolas Burniat, UN Women representative, expressed his interest for the collaboration, stating,“This partnership with AECID reaffirms our joint commitment to promoting gender equality and women's empowerment in Jordan.



By joining forces, we can enhance the effectiveness and impact of our efforts under the JONAP II,” the statement said.



Miguel de Lucas, ambassador of Spain to Jordan, representing AECID, highlighted Spain's dedication to support gender equality initiatives, stating that,“Spain is proud to partner with UN Women in Jordan to advance the goals of JONAP II. Through our contribution of EUR 250,000 in 2023, and with plans for a further similar contribution in 2024, we aim to contribute to positive change and the realisation of women's rights in Jordan.”

The MoU outlines the provisions for the implementation of the contributions, including a 36-month period for implementation, with the possibility of extension. Additionally, Spain commits to adhere to the Formulation and Action Plan agreed upon with other contributors to the JONAP II pooled fund.