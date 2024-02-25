Geidea Solidifies Leadership In KSA's Fintech Innovation With Important Appointments

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Geidea, a frontrunner in the fintech sector, proudly announces the joining of three industry leaders to its team in Saudi Arabia. The announcement reflects Geidea's commitment to spearheading fintech innovation with seasoned talent and re-enforces the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as its core market.

Mr Abdulmalik AlSheikh is appointed to the board of directors at Geidea in Saudi Arabia as an independent member. Mr AlSheikh brings to Geidea more than 30 years of ground-breaking leadership experience in finance, technology, and innovation. He played an instrumental role in driving the development of the Saudi financial system, in particular the national payment ecosystem since established by the Saudi Central Bank. Moreover, he took an active role throughout his career in various working groups linked to the G20, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank.

Mr Omar Yassine has been appointed as a senior advisor to the Executive Chairperson of the board of directors at Geidea. He has a wealth of professional experience at leading financial institutions in Saudi Arabia. He has developed a strong track record in digital transformation, strategy development, profit maximization, and business transformation. Most recently, Mr Yassine was the CEO of Digital Ventures and Payments at the Saudi National Bank (SNB), where he worked for more than 14 years, assuming various leadership roles, including Group Chief Digital Officer, Head of Retail Banking, and Head of the Remittance Division.

Mr Abdulla AlOthman, Founder and Executive Chairperson of Geidea, expressed his enthusiasm for the new appointments, saying,“Our roots in Saudi Arabia have always been a source of strength and inspiration, propelling us to lead innovation and disruption within the fintech sector. Welcoming Mr. Abdulmalik AlSheikh, Mr. Ziyad AlEisa, and Mr. Omar Yassine to Geidea marks a significant milestone in our journey. Their extensive experience and visionary leadership are perfectly aligned with our mission to revolutionize payment technology, making it more accessible, affordable, and intuitive for all clients. As we continue to expand our reach and impact, I am confident that their contributions will enable us to achieve unprecedented success, both in Saudi Arabia and internationally.”

