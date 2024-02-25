NASA chief wishes for peace in space with Russia

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with CNN, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson expressed optimism about the continuation of the long-standing peaceful cooperation between the United States and Russia in space exploration. Nelson's comments come in response to recent claims from Washington regarding Moscow's alleged deployment of nuclear weapons in orbit, sparking concerns about potential disruptions in the collaborative efforts between the two nations in space.



Speaking ahead of the anticipated landing of a United States lunar probe on the Moon's south pole, Nelson emphasized the extensive history of peaceful space exploration between the United States and Russia. He highlighted the collaborative efforts dating back to 1975 with the Apollo-Soyuz mission and the joint construction and operation of the International Space Station (ISS) since then. Nelson stressed the importance of maintaining this cooperative spirit despite the emergence of other non-peaceful issues that threaten to overshadow their shared achievements in space exploration.



Recent speculations fueled by United States intelligence agencies have raised concerns about Russia's alleged deployment of anti-satellite weapons, potentially even of the nuclear variety, into orbit. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin, and the Russian Defense Ministry have vehemently denied these accusations, citing existing treaties that explicitly prohibit the weaponization of space.



Nelson, a former United States senator who also flew on the Space Shuttle in 1986, underscored the significance of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which expressly forbids the deployment of nuclear weapons in space. As tensions persist and uncertainties loom, NASA remains committed to fostering peaceful collaboration in space, emphasizing the need to prioritize international partnerships over potential geopolitical challenges that may arise. The administrator's words echo the sentiment that maintaining the collaborative legacy built over decades is crucial for the future of space exploration, fostering unity among the 15 international partners involved in the ISS and beyond.



MENAFN25022024000045015687ID1107896563