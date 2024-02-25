Explosive Device Found In RSS Office In MP's Bhind, Defused

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Feb 25 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Police on Sunday said they recovered an explosive device at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Bhind district, which was later defused.

The device was found on Saturday night when an office attendant, Ram Mohan, noticed it. The RSS office is located in a residential colony, Hanuman Bajaria in the district.

Local police were alerted immediately and subsequently, Bhind SP Ashit Yadav along with other police personnel reached the spot around midnight. A bomb disposal squad also reached the spot from the neighbouring district Morena, and the device was disposed of.

"A pin bomb was found at the place where the Dhwaja (flag) was installed in the premises of the Sangh office, which was seized," a senior police officer said, adding that further investigation was underway.

The RSS office was empty as the 'pracharaks' and 'vistaraks' had gone to Indore to attend a meeting, said the officials.