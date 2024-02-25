Increasing Infrastructural Development Activities Fueling Compressor Sales in Asia-Pacific

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The surging investments being made in infrastructural development and construction projects in countries such as India and China are causing a sharp rise in the sales of compressors in the Asia-Pacific region. Currently, there are many infrastructural development projects in pipeline in China. According to reports China approved the development of rail projects worth $43.3 billion in Shanghai in December 2018. Similarly, the Indian government is aiming to build as many as 100 smart cities and renovate other 500 cities.



For the completion of these projects, the government has allocated a budget of $6.8 billion (for the renovation and upgradation of various cities) and $13.9 billion (for the development of 100 smart cities). Besides the increasing number of infrastructural development and construction projects, the expansion of the automotive industry is also positively impacting the sales of compressors in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Compressors are required heavily in the automotive industry in several applications during the vehicle manufacturing process.

Some of the major application areas of compressors in this industry are car painting, tire inflation, engine construction, and air-conditioning systems. As per many surveys, the sales of vehicles (all types) grew by around 35% in China from 2012 to 2019, while in India, automobile sales increased by almost 22% from 2012 to 2018. With the rise in vehicle sales, the demand for compressors is surging sharply in the region.



This is fueling the expansion of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) compressor market. As a result, the value of the market will grow from $19.9 billion in 2019 to $25.7 billion by 2030. Furthermore, the market will advance at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2020 and 2030. When application is taken into consideration, the market is divided into automotive, construction, power, industrial manufacturing, chemical and cement, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC-R), oil and gas, food and beverage, and textile.



Out of these categories, the automotive category recorded the highest growth in the APAC compressor market in the past, as per the observations of the market research company, P&S Intelligence. This was primarily because of the extensive manufacturing of motor vehicles, especially electric vehicles, for catering to the mushrooming requirement for automobiles in the region. According to reports, 37.5 million vehicles were manufactured in the APAC region in 2014 and this number rose to more than 45 million in 2019.



The APAC compressor market will demonstrate the fastest growth in India in the coming years. This will be because of the soaring automobile manufacturing and the expansion of the industrial sector in the country. For instance, more than 4 million vehicles were manufactured in the country in 2019 and this number is predicted to surge sharply in the future. Additionally, the growth of the construction industry and various small businesses is propelling the market advancement in the country.



Therefore, it can be said with full confidence that the demand for compressors will rise enormously in APAC in the forthcoming years, mainly because of the expansion of the automotive and construction industries.



