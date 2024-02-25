(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); 4 Out Of Every 10 Households in Costa Rica are Single-Parent, Led by Women ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Wellness Tourism: What It Is and What Are Its Characteristics Travel Costa Rica Consolidates Its Tourism Plan as a“State Policy” and Places Sustainability as a“Necessity” Travel Increasing Airline Connectivity Between Costa Rica and the Rest of the World Travel Personal Safety Tips When Traveling To Latin America Travel Tamarindo Maintains its Leadership as a Tourist and Commercial Destination in Guanacaste

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle How to Create Optimal and Warm Study Spaces at Home Culture & Lifestyle 4 Out Of Every 10 Households in Costa Rica are Single-Parent, Led by Women Culture & Lifestyle What is body shame? The Search for The Ideal Body Expands Culture & Lifestyle ❤️ ❤️Love Is The Language of The Soul. On Valentine's Day Discover The Color of Love❤️ ❤️ Culture & Lifestyle 5 Opportunities for Improvement inCosta Rican Education this 2024

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Culture & Lifestyle Updated: February 19, 2024 4 Out Of Every 10 Households in Costa Rica are Single-Parent, Led by Women

People interested in applying the Surname change must proceed in accordance with the procedure established by the TSE, through the Civil Registry

By TCRN STAFF February 19, 202480 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadFeatured Event TCRN STAFF - February 19, 2024February 2024, Celebrating Black History Month in Canada Spiritual TCRN STAFF - February 19, 2024It Is not Physical or Mental: What is the“Real” Health that Must be taken Care of to Live Lighter and in Peace? Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - February 19, 2024How to Create Optimal and Warm Study Spaces at Home TCRN STAFF Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that's important to people. We're Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can't do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

Recently, a relevant vote of the Costa Rican Constitutional Chamber came to public opinion by which the phrase in article 49 of the Civil Code that required a person's name to be composed by their“given name”, the surname of the father and the mother's last name, in that order and without exception.

It is still necessary to have the vote in its entirety, to know in detail the arguments and reasons, but, above all, its scope. In general terms, a rule – or part of it – that is declared unconstitutional ceases to have immediate effect. Exceptionally, the Constitutional Chamber has deferred the effects of unconstitutionality to a later time, but there is no information that this is the case.

For Mrs. Adelita Olivares, lawyer and Senior Associate of Facio&Cañas,“the phrase in article 49 of the Civil Code, today unconstitutional, certainly, responded not only to another era, but also to another scale of (social) values ​​and to another way of understanding and face the world. There is no legal, social or moral justification to maintain it.”

It should be noted that Costa Rica is a signatory to multiple international conventions that protect and safeguard the right of women to equality and a life free of all types of violence, including: The Convention on the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women; the Inter-American Convention to Prevent, Punish and Eradicate Violence against Women; the Quito Consensus; the Brasilia Consensus; the Inter-American Convention against all forms of Discrimination and Intolerance.

In the country and according to the Multipurpose Households survey of the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses in 2020, four out of ten households are made up of single parents, led by women.“Human experience tells us that, in a good part of These homes, the sons and daughters, have little or no emotional relationship with the father and in many cases there is no other bond than bearing his last name. In this scenario, it is significant that there is now the possibility and the right for these sons and daughters to first bear the surname of their mother, with whom they presumably have the most emotional, personal and economic ties and, consequently, is the most significant person in the family the construction of their identity as people. The right to choose is vital and that is precisely the core of the aforementioned resolution: being able to decide in freedom and equality,” says lawyer Olivares.

This regulatory modification also applies to Costa Ricans of legal age who, for various reasons, have no connection with their father and/or feel indifferent to taking his last name as a priority; people of legal age who have a bond with their father, but, for various reasons, prefer to take their mother's first; mothers and fathers who agree to do it that way, etc.

“Any person who wishes to make a change in the order of their surnames must make the request to the TSE -Civil Registry- once the Court's ruling is issued in full. It is necessary to highlight that, in the case of minors, it is predictable that the order of surnames must be defined by common agreement between the mother and father. In case of disagreement and controversy, the procedures – whether at the administrative or judicial level – must be followed to establish what is appropriate,” said Olivares.

● A person who is currently a minor: It may happen that the mother or father wants to use this new possibility and change their surnames, but the other does not agree. What kind of authority will decide disagreements between parents?

● A person at birth: Who will determine, at least preliminarily, the order in case of disagreement between the mother and father?

● What effects will it have on the composition of the names of the sons and/or daughters of people of legal age who now choose to change their surnames?

> - Advertisement - SourceTCRN Staff ViaBeleida Delgado