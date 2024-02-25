Alia, Ranbir, Vicky, Rani Shine At SLB's Star-Studded 61St B'day Bash

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) The 61st birthday bash of the filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was a star studded affair as it saw the presence of Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, among others.

Alia, who has starred in SLB's biographical crime drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' looked beautiful in a cream coloured ethnic suit. She opted for a minimal makeup look and kept her hair open. She accessorised the look with matching earrings.

Ranbir marked his acting debut with SLB's 2007 romance drama 'Saawariya'.

At the birthday bash, the actor, who was recently seen in 'Animal', was wearing a black blazer and denims.

Vicky wore a beige coloured shirt and a black cap. He flaunted his heavy beard look.

The visuals show Vicky and Ranbir giving each other a heartwarming hug, while Alia and SLB are seen smiling.

Bhansali has teamed up with Alia, Ranbir and Vicky for his next project titled 'Love and War'.

Rani, who played the lead in SLB's 2005 movie 'Black', oozed sophistication as she wore a white and blue striped long shirt, and paired it with flared denims. Her look was completed with white heels and matching handbag.

Actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were also spotted at the bash. Richa, who will be soon seen in SLB's period drama 'Heeramandi' flaunted her pregnancy glow at the party.

The actress wore a multicoloured open jacket and a black dress. Richa completed the look with a red clutch. Her husband Ali sported a black shirt and black cargo pants.

On the work front, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is coming up with OTT series 'Heeramandi'.

The series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.

The show stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal in the lead.