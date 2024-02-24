South East Asia Fertilizer Market Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Forecast 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ South East Asia Fertilizer Market Report by Product Type (Chemical Fertilizer, Biofertilizers), Product (Straight Fertilizers, Complex Fertilizers), Product Form (Dry, Liquid), Crop Type (Grains and Cereals, Pulses and Oilseeds, Fruits and Vegetables, Flowers and Ornamentals, and Others), and Country 2024-2032 ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the South East Asia fertilizer market size , share, trends, price, growth, and forecasts. The market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.50% during 2024-2032.

South East Asia Fertilizer Market Trends:

Fertilizer is a substance or mixture that is applied to soil or plants to provide essential nutrients necessary for plant growth and development. These nutrients include primary macronutrients, such as nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), and potassium (K), as well as secondary macronutrients like calcium, magnesium, and sulfur, and micronutrients such as iron, manganese, zinc, copper, boron, and molybdenum. Fertilizers come in various forms, including solid granules, powders, liquids, and gases, and can be organic or inorganic in nature. Organic fertilizers are derived from natural sources such as compost, manure, bone meal, fish emulsion, and seaweed. They contain organic matter that improves soil structure, enhances microbial activity, and provides a slow release of nutrients over time. In contrast, inorganic or synthetic fertilizers are manufactured through chemical processes and contain concentrated forms of specific nutrients.

Traditional and modern farming methods prevalent in South East Asia significantly impact the market. Shifts from subsistence farming to commercial agriculture, adoption of high-yielding crop varieties, and mechanization influence the types and quantities of fertilizers used. Intensification of agriculture, driven by the need to increase productivity and meet rising food demand, leads to higher fertilizer usage per hectare of cultivated land.

Additionally, South East Asia has a rapidly growing population, which exerts pressure on agricultural systems to produce more food. This demographic trend drives the expansion of arable land, intensification of cropping systems, and increased fertilizer consumption to boost yields and maintain food security. Other than this, economic growth and urbanization contribute to changes in dietary habits and food preferences, leading to higher demand for diverse agricultural products, including fruits, vegetables, and animal products. This trend stimulates demand for fertilizers to support diversified crop production and enhance crop quality. Moreover, rising incomes enable farmers to invest in modern agricultural inputs, including fertilizers, to improve farm productivity and profitability. Besides this, government

policies and regulations play a significant role in shaping the fertilizer market. Subsidies, tariffs, import/export regulations, and agricultural support programs influence fertilizer pricing, availability, and distribution.

South East Asia Fertilizer Market Segmentation:

Product Type Insights:



Chemical Fertilizer Biofertilizers

Product Insights:



Straight Fertilizers



Nitrogenous Fertilizers





Urea





Calcium Ammonium Nitrate





Ammonium Nitrate





Ammonium Sulfate





Anhydrous Ammonia



Others



Phosphatic Fertilizers





Mono-Ammonium Phosphate (MAP)





Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP)





Single Super Phosphate (SSP)





Triple Super Phosphate (TSP)



Others



Potash Fertilizers





Muriate of Potash (MoP)



Sulfate of Potash (SoP)



Secondary Macronutrient Fertilizer





Calcium Fertilizers





Magnesium Fertilizers



Sulfur Fertilizers



Micronutrient Fertilizers





Zinc





Manganese





Copper





Iron





Boron





Molybdenum



Others Complex Fertilizers

Product Form Insights:



Dry Liquid

Crop Type Insights:



Grains and Cereals

Pulses and Oilseeds

Fruits and Vegetables

Flowers and Ornamentals Others

Country Insights:



Indonesia

Thailand

Singapore

Philippines

Vietnam

Malaysia Others

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Farmcochem Sdn Bhd

Nufarm Malaysia Sdn Bhd

PK Fertilizers Sdn Bhd

Saksiam Group

Terragro Fertilizer Co. Ltd

Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited Yara International ASA

