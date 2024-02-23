Drugs, Indian Currency Worth Over Rs 3 Cr Seized In Mizoram; Six Including Four Myanmar Nationals Held

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl, Feb 23 (IANS) In separate operations, the Assam Rifles and other law enforcement agencies have seized drugs and Indian currencies valued at over Rs 3 crore and arrested six drug peddlers, including four Myanmar nationals, from Mizoram, officials said on Friday.

In a joint operation, the Assam Rifles and Customs officials recovered drugs and Indian currencies from two places in Siaha and Champhai districts and arrested six persons, including four Myanmarese and two Mizoram residents.

The seized items included heroin, foreign-origin beer and Indian currencies amounting to around Rs 1.4 crore, which were later handed over to the Mizoram police for further legal action.

To recall, on Wednesday night, the Assam Rifles along with the Mizoram Police had recovered 11.39 kg methamphetamine tablets and 218 gm heroin valued at around Rs 35.19 crore and arrested three drug peddlers, including two women, from Champhai district.