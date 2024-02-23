(MENAFN- Baystreet) Reddit Files Paperwork in Preparation for Public Listing

Rivian To Cut 10% Of Workforce As Earnings DisappointADP Offers Marketing Solutions, Stocks Move Mildly NorthDraftKings Reaps Super Bowl Rewards as Stock GainsNvidia Reports Blowout Earnings As Profit Rises 769% Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Friday, February 23, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Intuit's Earnings Top Wall Street Forecasts Intuit (INTU) has reported better-than-expected financial results for what was the company's fiscal second quarter.The business software company that makes popular products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, and QuickBooks reported earnings per share of $2.63 U.S., which topped Wall Street forecasts of $2.30 U.S.Revenue in the quarter totaled $3.40 billion U.S., up 11% from a year earlier, and in line with analyst estimates.Sales in the company's small business and self-employed segment totaled $2.20 billion U.S., up 18% from a year ago.The consumer segment generated revenue of $492 million U.S., down 5% year-over-year.Credit Karma's revenue amounted to $375 million U.S., which was flat from a year ago, while the company's ProTax group earned sales of $274 million U.S., up 8%.In terms of guidance, Intuit forecast revenue to rise 11% and its profit to come in at $9.31 U.S. to $9.38 U.S. per share in the current quarter, which includes tax season and is when the company generates about 40% of its annual revenue.The guidance fell short of analyst expectations for $9.70 U.S. per share in profits, sending Intuit's stock down about 1%.Before today (Feb. 23), Intuit's stock had gained 60% over the last 12 months and was trading at $657.92 U.S. per share.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks