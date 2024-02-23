Mayor Of Ljubljana City Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Zoran Janković, Mayor of the city of Ljubljana has sent a
congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Iham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
"Your Excellency Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the leadership of the City of
Ljubljana, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations on
your victory in the recent presidential elections.
Your success in winning the trust and faith of the people is a
testament to your dedication, leadership, and vision for the future
of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I am confident that your term in
office will be marked by prosperity and success, and the
realization of the aspirations of the nation, as you lead it once
again with integrity, compassion, and wisdom.
Together with the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I look
forward to all the achievements and further developments they will
experience under your leadership. On a personal note, I wish you
all that the fire in the land of fires never dies.
Good luck and welcome to Ljubljana anytime!
Yours sincerely,
Zoran Janković
Mayor of the city of Ljubljana"
