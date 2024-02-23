Selena Gomez Feels ‘Safest’ In Her Relationship With Benny Blanco

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 23 (IANS) Singer-actress Selena Gomez is in a happy place as her relationship with boyfriend Benny Blanco is getting stronger.

The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress stopped by New Music Daily on Apple Music 1 and chatted with host Zane Lowe about her new single 'Love On', reports 'People' magazine.

During the discussion, she also opened up on her relationship with Blanco. She shared how this relationship makes her feel safe.

“Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone that respects you,” the singer explained.

“I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome.”

She and the record producer confirmed their relationship in December 2023, though they've known each other much longer.

As per 'People', in 2019, they collaborated on the song 'I Can't Get Enough', which also features Tainy and J Balvin.

Speaking to Lowe, about how she chooses who to work with, Gomez admitted that she doesn't feel very safe in a lot of rooms.

“But I find that when I work with new people, it's actually really fun to connect on what they're walking through in life,” she said.

“It's like, oh, working with some great songwriters who know friends of friends and things like that. But I think it's also important that I stay with my core group because they're the people that can crack the code with me the best. They're the ones that can really help me explain what I want to say.”