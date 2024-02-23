Class 10 Student Suicide: Abetment Of Suicide Case Registered Against Army Public School

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) A case of abetment of suicide has been filed against the administration of Army Public School, Shankar Vihar, after a Class 10 student committed suicide by hanging himself at his house here, police said on Friday.

The case was registered on the basis of the complaint given by the 16-year-old victim's father at Vasant Vihar police station on Thursday.

A senior police official said that the student, whose father is a soldier and mother a housewife, committed suicide by hanging himself with chunni and no suicide note was found. The autopsy was conducted on Tuesday and the body was handed over to parents

"We have called the school principal and teacher to join the probe," said the official.

The father of the victim had alleged that the school administration had asked for a hefty fine alleging that their child had broken a chair. This came after an X user named Mukul alleged that the boy was denied admit card for his board exams.

"A young boy, aggrieved by the illegal denial of the issue of Admit Card for his Board Exams and insult to his mother by the Principal, a precious life has been lost. There were a large number of complaints of misbehaviour by the very same Principal in the past also," the post read.

The post also called for a case of abetment of suicide to be registered against the principal and a thorough investigation be carried out, alleging that the principal was "now trying to terrorise the students to not to speak" about the matter.