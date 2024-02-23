Infusai Celebrates Remarkable Growth And Announces New Offshore Development Centre In Vadodara

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vadodra, 21st Feb 2024: InfusAi, a pioneering force in Digital Transformation , proudly announces yet another year of double-digit growth since its inception. The company has experienced unprecedented success and is expanding its footprint across geographies. As a testament to its commitment to innovation and client satisfaction, InfusAi is thrilled to introduce its new Offshore Development Centre (ODC) in Vadodara.

Year-on-Year Success:

Since its establishment, InfusAi has consistently achieved double-digit growth year on year, showcasing its resilience, adaptability, and dedication to excellence. The company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to clients' evolving needs has been a driving force behind this remarkable success.

CEO Quote:

" At InfusAi, AI is more than a tool; it's our compass for transformation. Our sustained double-digit growth reflects our commitment to leveraging AI for innovative enterprise solutions. Quality is our hallmark, ensuring every delivery surpasses expectations. The new Vadodara ODC stands testament to our dedication to cost-effective, quality solutions that empower businesses in the digital era."

Global Expansion:

InfusAi's growth story extends beyond borders, with an expanding presence in key international markets. This strategic expansion aligns with the company's vision to be a global leader in Digital transformation space. The company's unwavering focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction has solidified its position as a trusted partner for businesses worldwide.

New Offshore Development Centre in Vadodara:

In line with its expansion strategy, InfusAi is excited to announce the opening of a new Offshore Development Centre in Vadodara. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to serve as a hub for innovation, collaboration, and the development of cutting-edge solutions.

CDO Quote :

"In enterprise applications, the fusion of AI and technology is a game-changer. Our Vadodara ODC, a hub for innovation, focuses on R&D to push technological boundaries. Quality isn't just a metric; it's our commitment. We pride ourselves on delivering technologically advanced, cost-effective solutions. The Vadodara ODC reinforces our position at the forefront of technology, providing unparalleled value globally."



Key Features of the Vadodara ODC:

Strategic Location: The Vadodara ODC is strategically located to leverage the rich pool of talent in the region, fostering a dynamic and skilled workforce.

Cutting-Edge Infrastructure: Equipped with the latest technologies and infrastructure, the centre is designed to facilitate seamless collaboration and innovation.

Focus on R&D: The Vadodara ODC will play a pivotal role in driving research and development initiatives, ensuring that InfusAi remains at the forefront of technological advancements.

Looking Ahead:

InfusAi's journey of growth and expansion is a testament to its commitment to excellence, innovation, and client success. The company is poised for another year of groundbreaking achievements, with the Vadodara ODC serving as a key milestone in its continued pursuit of excellence.

About InfusAi:

At Infusai, we specialize in helping businesses embrace digital transformation to drive growth, efficiency, and innovation. Our team of experts has deep expertise across a range of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, intelligent Business applications , cloud computing, and more. With a focus on innovation, quality, and client satisfaction, InfusAi continues to redefine industry standards and drive transformative solutions for businesses worldwide.

