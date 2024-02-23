Those Who Threatened To Burn Train From Ayodhya Should Be Booted Into Prison: Pralhad Joshi

(MENAFN- IANS) Hubballi, (Karnataka) Feb 23 (IANS) Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Law, Pralhad Joshi on Friday condemned Thursday's incident where a group of men got into an argument with passengers and threatened to burn down a train returning from Ayodhya in Karnataka. He stated that the accused who issued the threat should be“booted into prison.”

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi on Friday, Joshi stated that the situation was the result of appeasement politics of the Congress Government in the state.

“Those who created the ruckus should be booted into prison. The Congress is supporting such incidents for the sake of vote bank politics. What is wrong in visiting Ayodhya? Let the government initiate stringent action against those who issued threats,” Joshi underlined.

Joshi added,“Wherever the Congress Government is in power, cases of attacks on Hindus and pilgrims are reported. Pilgrims not only visit Ayodhya, they also go to Mecca and Madina. Only those with a criminal mindset issue threats.

“Congress leaders and persons like West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee indulge in supporting such incidents only for appeasement and votes. It should not happen. Those who issued threats should be booted into prison.”

“The criminal mindset is that they can get away with anything as there is a Congress Government in the state. The government should not give an opportunity for this,” he added.

Leader of Opposition, PR Ashoka while reacting to Thursday's incident stated that“Congress MLC, BK Hariprasad had mentioned the possibility of a Godhra-like incident taking place in the state. Those who visit Ayodhya are Hindus and Muslims have threatened them.”

“Those who issued threats are from the Popular Front of India (PFI). Those who installed a huge sword cut out in Kolar are behind this. No action has been initiated against those who issued threats. The police should initiate action,” he stated.

On Thursday night, pilgrims were returning to Mysuru in a special train from Ayodhya reserved for devotees. When the train stopped near Hospet Railway Station in Vijayanagara District, a group of four youths belonging to the minority community tried to get into bogey Number 2.

When the passengers stopped them, the youths got into an argument with the passengers. The youths allegedly threatened that the train did not belong to them (the devotees) and they would burn it down.

The passengers staged a protest demanding immediate arrest of the youths. The police, who were present, intervened and allowed them to travel in another bogey.

The passengers, enraged by the act, got down and staged a protest at the railway station for more than an hour.

After coming to know about the development, Hindu activists and Bajrang Dal members rushed to the railway station and joined them in the protest.

Vijayanagara SP Srihari Babu BL also rushed to the spot and assured the passengers and Hindu activists that they would file an FIR and arrest the miscreants. Later, the passengers agreed to board the train and continue the journey.

The Karnataka BJP on Friday raised the issue of "threat to burn down the train returning from Ayodhya" in the Legislative Council.

Leader of the Opposition in the council, Kota Srinivas Poojary, raised the issue in the House.

“The miscreants have threatened devotees of Ram who were returning from Ayodhya. They threatened to burn down the train but the police have released the accused after detaining them. I am forced to remember the Godhra killings. The government must answer,” Poojary said.