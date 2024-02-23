Laos Hosted 45Th Meeting Of High-Level Task Force On ASEAN Economic Integration

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) VIENTIANE, Feb 23 (NNN-KPL) – Laos' Ministry of Industry and Commerce, hosted the 45th meeting of the high-level task force on ASEAN economic integration in Vientiane province, to discuss the policy of ASEAN economic integration.

The meeting was held from Tuesday to Wednesday, under the chairmanship of Lao Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Manothong Vongsay, Lao National Radio reported, yesterday.

The meeting reviewed the progress made in setting the ASEAN economic priorities plan under Laos' ASEAN chairmanship this year, which has three main components, including integration and economic connectivity, creating a sustainable future for all parties involved, and transition to a digital future.

These areas comprise 14 roadmaps, which will be presented to ASEAN economic ministers for consideration and approval, at the 30th ASEAN Economic Ministers meeting, which Laos will host and chair, next month.

The meeting also discussed the draft strategic plan for the ASEAN Community after 2025, which aims to enhance the bloc's resilience, competitiveness and sustainability, in the face of global challenges and opportunities.

The meeting reaffirmed ASEAN's commitment to advancing economic integration in the region, both within and beyond Southeast Asia, amidst numerous uncertainties.

ASEAN economic integration will serve to promote goods and services, investment, labour migration, and capital mobilisation in the region.

During the meeting, Manothong expressed gratitude for the support and cooperation of ASEAN member countries in ensuring that Laos' hosting and chairmanship of the bloc throughout 2024 is successful and fruitful.– NNN-KPL

