Townsend Manor Secures Ain Khaled Cup With Narrow Victory


2/23/2024 4:29:56 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Rufaa Racing-owned Townsend Manor yesterday provided trainer Gassim Ghazali and jockey Marco Casamento with a good winner, landing the Class 2 Ain Khaled Cup for Thoroughbreds at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

In a closely-contested race, the bay gelding secured a one-length victory, recording third win in a row from four starts this year.

Jockey Alberto Sanna led Jungle Mate to second place in the 1200m feature for three-year-old with Greer, ridden by Faleh Bughanaim, finishing third in the race.


Marco Casamento and Townsend Manor cross the finish line to win the Ain Khaled Cup.

Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) Racing Manager, Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi, presented the trophies to the winners.

The QREC's 29th Al Rayyan Meeting had nine races on the card as action started with the Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate, won by Alban de Mieulle-trained Raed under Soufiane Saadi.

29th Al Rayyan Meeting - Ain Khaled Cup Day
WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Ain Khaled Cup, Thoroughbreds
Townsend Manor, Gassim Ghazali, Marco Casamento

Purebred Arabian Handicap (75-95)
Al Sij Al Sakab, Jassim Hamad Al Atteya, Szczepan Mazur

Thoroughbred Handicap (65-85)
El Chaco, M Al Sulaiti, Alberto Sanna

Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (65-85) Hardan, Hamad Ahmed Hassan Al Malki Al Jehani, Abdulla Rashid Al Hajri

Thoroughbred Handicap (55-75)
Catch Up Effect, Rudy Nerbonne, Saleh Faraj Al Otaibi

Purebred Arabian Handicap (50-70)
Elighe De Zamaglia, Mohammed Ghazali, Louis Nomis

Local Thoroughbred Novice Plate
Al Faisal, Bader Al Balushi, Soufiane Saadi

Thoroughbred Handicap (50-70)
Footsteps In Qatar, Mohammed Hussain Afroz, Carlos Henrique

Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate
Raed, Alban de Mieulle, Soufiane Saadi

