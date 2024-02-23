India's Tiktok Ban Has Set 'Gold Standard' For World In Addressing Chinese Threats, Believes US FCC Chief

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During his inaugural visit to India, US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) commissioner Brendan Carr praised India's proactive stance against cybersecurity threats posed by Chinese entities or those aligned with its political ideology. In an conversation with the Economic Times, he highlighted India's efforts to address both commercial and security risks in the expanding digital economy, suggesting that they could set a global benchmark.

Carr noted that India's measures regarding the short-video platform TikTok and telecom equipment suppliers Huawei and ZTE have

“set the gold standard in terms of appropriate and strong actions to deal with the threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).”

Carr proposed that the US could benefit from adopting India's methodology regarding device safety, security, and authorization processes, ensuring the utilization of only trusted devices within telecom networks. Additionally, he underscored the importance of India and the US aligning on a common vision for an open and inclusive internet, countering the version of the "splinter net" propagated by China and its allies.

Carr voiced apprehension about China-aligned nations potentially implementing extensive censorship and establishing a closed internet. He emphasized the significance of overseeing data localization practices to prevent any impediment to the free flow and functionality of the internet.

Furthermore, Carr underscored the necessity for "common sense guardrails" to govern tech firms, particularly those involved in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI). He advocated for guardrails that uphold a variety of political, religious, and scientific perspectives while avoiding censorship.

During his visit to India, Carr is set to engage in meetings with regulatory counterparts from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the Department of Telecommunications, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, as well as other industry stakeholders.

India took proactive measures in 2020 by being among the first nations to ban TikTok and several other Chinese applications. Over the past four years, India has also prohibited numerous other apps associated with China, including those owned by TikTok's parent company ByteDance.

In June 2023, the US government similarly barred the use of TikTok on devices belonging to federal and state government employees.

While the US has implemented bans on the sale and import of telecom equipment from five Chinese companies, such as Huawei and ZTE, India has introduced additional scrutiny for importing telecom equipment from firms originating in countries with which it shares a land border.

Carr expressed optimism regarding the US Congress taking further steps concerning TikTok, akin to their actions regarding Huawei and ZTE. While he is confident that progress will continue in the US on this matter, he acknowledges that it may not happen as swiftly as desired.

According to Carr, preventing the entry of unsafe devices and application layer services like TikTok presents another avenue for collaboration and strengthening ties between India and the US.

As manufacturers explore alternatives to China and consider India for establishing their manufacturing units, Carr views this as a mutually beneficial opportunity for India, both economically and geopolitically. He noted the presence of numerous labs in India that assess equipment to ensure they adhere to authorized frequencies and expressed interest in understanding India's equipment review process further.