Bitmart's Platform Token BMX Ecosystem Update Listed On BMX Kucoin

BitMart, one of the world's leading digital asset trading platforms, has announced that its native token, BMX, is now listed on KuCoin. This move aims further to enhance the liquidity and availability of the BMX token and strengthen its overall ecosystem value.

TURKEY - The BMX ecosystem officially started its operations in March 2018. Serving as the foundational token for the entire ecosystem, BMX is dedicated to promoting innovation and development in the global blockchain industry and digital currencies. The initial total supply of BMX was 1 billion, with 360 million tokens burned. BMX's initial offering price was $0.23 and has reached a value as high as $0.42. More than 80,000 users have BMX in their wallets on the BitMart platform. BMX holders can use BMX to pay transaction fees, enjoy discounts, and participate in various BitMart platform activities such as Launchpad and Vote Listing.

Starting from February 2024, the BMX ecosystem will enter a new development phase. BMX is gradually expanding token liquidity and will play a more significant role in the ecosystem's wallet, DEX, and other infrastructure. The long-term vision for the BMX is gradually expanding token liquidity and will play a more significant role in the ecosystem's wallet, DEX, and other infrastructure. The long-term vision for the BMX ecosystem is to create a comprehensive ecosystem encompassing technology, products, and users. In the future, BMX will serve as both a store of value and a utility token. Additionally, the BMX ecosystem will introduce a new Layer 2 solution where BMX will act as gas for executing smart contracts and covering other costs and transaction fees.

BitMart will also organize special platform events and a social media Ask Me Anything (AMA) event with 20,000 BMX in rewards for BMX enthusiasts. Follow BitMart's official website and social media channels to stay updated on the latest BMX developments.

