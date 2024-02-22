'Scooby-Doo,' 'My Hero Academia,' 'Halo' Among Franchise Voices At FAN EXPO Philadelphia

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Fans of animation, anime and gaming can meet the voices behind characters from their favorite franchises when an array of actors from hits like 'Scooby-Doo,' 'My Hero Academia,' 'Halo,' 'The Simpsons,' 'SpongeBob SquarePants,' 'Legend of Zelda,' 'Chainsaw Man,' 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' and scores of others gather at FAN EXPO Philadelphia, set for May 3-5 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. With the variety of stars and properties represented, the voice acting section of the celebrity area is sure to again be one of the most visited on the entire convention floor.
The majority of the more than 25 voice actors attending perform in multiple areas and genres. From the Anime world, FAN EXPO Philadelphia welcomes Christopher Sabat (ï¿1⁄2One Pieceï¿1⁄2, ï¿1⁄2My Hero Academiaï¿1⁄2), Ryan Colt Levy (ï¿1⁄2Chainsaw Man,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2My Hero Academiaï¿1⁄2), Sarah Wiedenheft (ï¿1⁄2Chainsaw Man,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Dragon Ball Superï¿1⁄2), Justin Briner (ï¿1⁄2My Hero Academia,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Black Cloverï¿1⁄2), Zach Aguilar (ï¿1⁄2Demon Slayer,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Tatty and Misifuï¿1⁄2), Megan Shipman (ï¿1⁄2Spy x Family,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Black Cloverï¿1⁄2), Alex Organ (ï¿1⁄2Loid Forger,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Spy x Familyï¿1⁄2), Natalie Van Sistine (ï¿1⁄2Spy x Family,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Love Live! Superstarï¿1⁄2), Adam McArthur (ï¿1⁄2Jujutsu Kaisen,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Tokyo Revengersï¿1⁄2) and Johnny Yong Bosch (ï¿1⁄2Bleach,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Mighty Morphin Power Rangersï¿1⁄2).
Animation guests include Ashley Eckstein (ï¿1⁄2Star Wars: The Clone Wars,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2LEGO DC Super Hero Girlsï¿1⁄2), Dee Bradley Baker (ï¿1⁄2Star Wars: The Bad Batch,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2SpongeBob SquarePantsï¿1⁄2), Richard Horvitz (ï¿1⁄2Helluva Boss,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2The Loud Houseï¿1⁄2), Brandon Rogers (ï¿1⁄2Helluva Boss,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Magic Funhouseï¿1⁄2) and Grey DeLisle (ï¿1⁄2Scooby Doo,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2The Simpsonsï¿1⁄2).
From the gaming universe come standouts such as Neil Newbon (ï¿1⁄2Baldurï¿1⁄2s Gate 3,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Final Fantasy XVIï¿1⁄2), Cameron Monaghan (ï¿1⁄2Star Wars Jediï¿1⁄2), Roger Craig Smith (ï¿1⁄2Sonic the Hedgehog,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Assassinï¿1⁄2s Creedï¿1⁄2), Steve Downes (ï¿1⁄2Haloï¿1⁄2 series), Jen Taylor (ï¿1⁄2Haloï¿1⁄2 series), Kellen Goff (ï¿1⁄2Five Nights at Freddyï¿1⁄2s,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2League of Legendsï¿1⁄2) and Patricia Summersett (ï¿1⁄2Legend of Zelda,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Star Wars: Squadronsï¿1⁄2).
They join a stellar FAN EXPO Philadelphia celebrity roster that is headed by Marisa Tomei (My Cousin Vinny, The Wrestler), Adam Savage (ï¿1⁄2MythBustersï¿1⁄2), Danny Trejo (Machete, The Book of Boba Fett), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, ï¿1⁄2Fireflyï¿1⁄2), Felicia Day (ï¿1⁄2The Guild,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Dragon Age: Redemptionï¿1⁄2), Mario Lopez (ï¿1⁄2Saved by the Bell,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Access Hollywoodï¿1⁄2), Emily Swallow (ï¿1⁄2The Mandalorian,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Supernaturalï¿1⁄2), Joonas Suotamo (Star Wars), Holly Marie Combs (ï¿1⁄2Charmed,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Picket Fencesï¿1⁄2, Ben McKenzie (ï¿1⁄2Gotham,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2The O.C.ï¿1⁄2), and many more.
Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Ultimate Fan and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Philadelphia are available now. Advance pricing is available until April 18. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors and cosplayers.
Philadelphia is the eighth event on the 2024 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq/home/events/.
ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ
FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly 1 million fans annually at FAN EXPO Canadaï¿1⁄2, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Dallasï¿1⁄2, FAN EXPO Bostonï¿1⁄2, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouverï¿1⁄2, FAN EXPO Chicago, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVA and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. The latest 2024 schedule of events is available here, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.
