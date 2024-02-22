Dive Into A Healthier Spring: The Philadelphia Protestant Home (PPH) Offers Free Trial Of Wellness & Aquatics Center

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Feb. 22, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The Philadelphia Protestant Home (PPH), a fun, diverse and uniquely urban senior living community in Philadelphia, is excited to announce a special promotional offer for its Wellness & Aquatics Center program. During the month of March 2024, new participants 62 and older can enjoy a free trial of the program, letting people experience all of the benefits of both aquatic and traditional exercise while also enjoying a sense of community among peers.







Image caption: Philadelphia Protestant Home (PPH) Offers Free Trial of Wellness & Aquatics Center.

“We are thrilled to offer this free trial of our Wellness & Aquatics Center,” said Shannon Grieb, the Vice President of Marketing at PPH.“We believe that exercise can profoundly impact the overall health and well-being of our residents, and we are excited to share this opportunity with the greater Philadelphia community.”

The PPH Wellness Center is a state-of-the-art gym with a variety of cardiovascular and resistance equipment specialized for modern elders by Magnum, Precor and NuStep. They have a full-time staff Monday through Friday to help set up a program tailored to fit individual needs. Land-based classes, such as Silver Active Circuit, Tai Chi and Chair Yoga, are offered weekly.

The Aquatic Center includes a heated, accessible therapeutic exercise pool (46 feet long by 23 feet wide). The pool is 3 feet to 5 feet in depth and in compliance with Arthritis Foundation recommendations, heated to a comfortable 84 degrees. The Center offers a variety of open swim times, lap swim and water aerobics classes. Fully outfitted locker rooms are on-site.

The trial is open to all new participants who are 62 years old or better, regardless of their current fitness level or experience.

To sign up or to learn more, please visit or call (215) 515-8367.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience the benefits of membership at one of Philadelphia's top senior living communities. Please note that identity, age verification and a background check are required.

About PPH :

The Philadelphia Protestant Home (PPH) is a unique, urban senior living community in Philadelphia, PA, offering a full continuum of care and services to support the health and well-being of its residents. With a commitment to providing high-quality care and promoting an active, engaged lifestyle, the Philadelphia Protestant Home is ideal for seniors seeking a supportive and enriching living environment.

The PPH Wellness & Aquatics Center offers residents and active agers in the community (62 years and older) a safe and comfortable environment to stay healthy and independent among peers. The Wellness and Aquatics Center is a host site to five free programs if you qualify through your insurance provider: Silver Sneakers , Silver & Fit , Renew Active , One Pass or Prime .

Learn more:

