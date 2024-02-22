Allergy Immunotherapies Market Research Report 2024-2032: Industry Growth, Share, Size And Forecast

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's latest research report, titled“ Allergy Immunotherapies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” the global allergy immunotherapies market size reached US$ 3.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during 2024-2032.

Allergy immunotherapies, including subcutaneous and sublingual immunotherapy, are treatments designed to mitigate allergic reactions by desensitizing the immune system to specific allergens. Subcutaneous immunotherapy involves administering gradually increasing doses of allergens via injections, while sublingual immunotherapy uses oral doses placed under the tongue. Both methods aim to modify the immune response, reducing symptoms and the need for symptomatic medications. These therapies offer long-term relief for allergic conditions such as hay fever, asthma, and insect venom allergies. As patient demand for effective, long-lasting allergy solutions rises, allergy immunotherapies continue to be a crucial component in managing and potentially altering the course of allergic diseases.

Key Players Included in Global Allergy Immunotherapies Market Research Report:



ALK-Abello A/S

Allergy Therapeutics

Stallergenes Greer

HAL Allergy Group

DBV Technologies

Merck Group

Aimmune Therapeutics

Circassia Pharmaceuticals

Anergis SA Biomay AG

Allergy Immunotherapies Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of allergic conditions and the growing demand for effective and long-term treatment options. The rising incidence of allergies globally has fueled the demand for immunotherapies. Environmental factors, lifestyle changes, and genetic predispositions contribute to the increased prevalence of allergic diseases, prompting individuals to seek comprehensive and enduring solutions. Furthermore, advancements in medical research and understanding of immunology have led to the development of innovative allergy immunotherapy approaches. This includes personalized and precision medicine techniques, enhancing the efficacy and safety of immunotherapeutic interventions. As scientific knowledge continues to expand, the market is driven by a continual evolution of treatment modalities aimed at addressing a wide spectrum of allergens.

Besides, patient preferences and a shift towards disease-modifying therapies contribute significantly to the growth of allergy immunotherapies. Unlike symptomatic relief medications, immunotherapies offer the potential for long-lasting benefits by modifying the underlying immune response, providing a more sustainable solution to allergy management. Moreover, government initiatives and healthcare policies that emphasize preventive care and long-term disease management also drive the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Treatment Type:



Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT) Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)

Breakup by Allergy Type:



Allergic Rhinitis

Asthma

Food Allergy

Venom Allergy Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the Allergy Immunotherapies Market Research Report:



Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Allergy Immunotherapies Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis Competitive Landscape

