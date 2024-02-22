Ambulatory Services Market Size, Segment Analysis By Key Players, Growth Outlook, And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's latest research report, titled“ Ambulatory Services Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” The global ambulatory services market size reached US$ 3.8 Trillion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.3 Trillion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during 2024-2032.

Ambulatory services refer to healthcare provisions that do not require an overnight stay in a hospital. These services encompass a range of medical care delivered on an outpatient basis, including consultations, diagnostic tests, preventive care, and minor surgical procedures. Ambulatory services prioritize convenience for patients, allowing them to receive timely and efficient healthcare without the need for hospitalization. Typically offered in clinics, physician offices, and outpatient facilities, ambulatory services cater to a broad spectrum of medical needs, emphasizing accessibility and flexibility in healthcare delivery. This outpatient model enhances patient satisfaction, reduces healthcare costs, and contributes to the overall efficiency of the healthcare system.

Key Players Included in Global Ambulatory Services Market

Research Report:



Envision Healthcare

HCA Healthcare

Healthway Medical Corporation Limited

Medical Facilities Corporation

Nueterra Capital

Surgery Partners

Surgical Care Affiliates Inc. (UnitedHealth Group Incorporated)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Terveystalo Oyj Universal Health Services Inc.

Ambulatory Services Market Trends and Development:

The global market is majorly driven by the changing dynamics and preferences in healthcare delivery. One primary driver is the growing emphasis on cost-effective and patient-centric care. Ambulatory services offer a more affordable alternative to inpatient care, aligning with the broader healthcare trend of reducing costs while maintaining quality. The convenience of outpatient services, including shorter waiting times and flexible scheduling, enhances patient satisfaction, contributing to the market's growth. Furthermore, advancements in medical technology also play a significant role. Technological innovations enable the provision of a wide range of diagnostic and therapeutic services in outpatient settings, expanding the scope of ambulatory care. This includes procedures such as minimally invasive surgeries, diagnostic imaging, and specialized treatments that can be efficiently delivered on an outpatient basis.

Besides, changing demographics and an aging population contribute to the demand for ambulatory services. As the elderly population grows, there is an increased need for chronic disease management, preventive care, and specialized outpatient services, driving the expansion of ambulatory care facilities. Moreover, government policies and healthcare reforms also influence the market. Initiatives that promote outpatient care as a means to improve accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and enhance patient outcomes contribute to the growth of ambulatory services. Reimbursement policies that favor outpatient care further encourage the development and expansion of ambulatory facilities. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telehealth and virtual care, contributing to the growth of ambulatory services.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:



Primary Care Offices

Outpatient Departments

Emergency Departments

Surgical Specialty



Ophthalmology



Orthopedics



Gastroenterology



Pain Management/Spinal Injections



Plastic Surgery

Others Medical Specialty

Breakup by Modality:



Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Centers Hospital-based Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Breakup by Service:



Non-Surgical Services Surgical Services

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

