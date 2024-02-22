(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Recognising Team Effort: Dubai Airports launches OneDXB Chairman Award to celebrate delivering exceptional guest experiences







Dubai, United Arab Emirates 22 February 2024: Dubai Airports, operator of the world's number one airport for international passenger traffic, celebrated excellence within the airport community, by honouring individuals from key service partners at the inaugural OneDXB Chairman's Award. The OneDXB Chairman's Award was launched to inspire and motivate members of Dubai's airport community, comprising thousands of employees representing multiple entities, and foster a one-team approach, putting guests at the centre of every experience.

Encouraging people to go the extra mile and bring the DXB guest experience to life, the awards celebrate the hard work and dedication of one exceptional individual from each service partner Dubai Airports, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai, Dubai Customs, Dubai Police and Dubai Duty Free who truly exemplifies the desired behaviours. The five individuals were awarded in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.

HH Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports, comments: Dubai remains at the epicentre of innovation and growth of the global aviation sector, and we are honoured to recognise and reward the individuals who help drive this success. As DXB continues to set new standards in passenger experience, we celebrate the collaborative efforts of Dubai Airports and its strategic partners and those who work tirelessly to provide superior service across the entire traveller journey.

In line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to position Dubai amongst the world's top three tourist destinations over the next decade, we continue to look at ways to motivate members of the DXB community to further enhance Dubai's leading position and make it the world's preferred gateway for international travellers.

Khalid Noor, Senior Duty Manager at DXB, claimed the coveted accolade for Dubai Airports. Known for his exceptional leadership, collaboration across multiple entities and team spirit, Khalid continuously enhances the guest experience. With a thorough understanding of guest needs, he skilfully navigates challenges, always prioritises guest satisfaction and delivers tailored solutions.

Khalid achieved this on numerous occasions by supporting guests in difficult situations such as being offloaded from a flight or People with Determination requiring special support. Khalid honours OneDXB's values by understanding and demonstrating empathy with all guests by providing a level of service that not only prioritises their needs but does so with genuine care and utmost respect. He consistently performs above and beyond expectations, crafting first and last impressions of Dubai.

Other winners of the OneDXB Chairman's Award include Sergeant Ali BelShalat, Passport Controller at the GDRFA Dubai; Noora Al Mazrooei, Senior Inspector at Dubai Customs; Mohammed Al Shaer, Lieutenant at Dubai Police; and Ali Attia Elsayed, Sales Assistant at Dubai Duty Free.