WHO Director-General Warns Health And Humanitarian Situation In Gaza Is Inhumane And Continues To Deteriorate

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned in a media briefing in Geneva today that the health and humanitarian situation in Gaza is inhumane and continues to deteriorate, following over four months of ongoing aggression by the Israeli occupation.

He questioned:“What type of world do we live in when people cannot get food and water, or when people who cannot even walk are not able to receive care?”

“What type of world do we live in when health workers are at risk of being bombed as they carry out their lifesaving work?” added the WHO Director-General."

He went on questioning stating:“What type of world do we live in when hospitals must close because there's no more power or medicines to help save patients? And they're being targeted by military force?”

He said that Gaza has become a death zone. Much of the territory has been destroyed and more than 29,000 people have been killed, said the WHO Director-General, adding that many more are missing and presumed killed and many others are injured.

He stressed that severe malnutrition has shot up dramatically since the Israeli aggression started, noting that it has increased from under 1% to more than 15% in some areas in Gaza, putting more lives at risk.

This figure will rise the longer this aggression continues and supplies are interrupted, he said.

He emphasized the need for an immediate ceasefire, for bombs to stop dropping and for an unfettered humanitarian access to the Strip.

According to UN estimates, the ongoing aggression on Gaza which began on October 7th of last year has pushed around 2.2 million people to the brink of famine and displaced three-quarters of the Strip's population.