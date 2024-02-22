Beltone Holding, BOA Group Join Forces To Tap Into African Markets

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)
Beltone Holding, a fast-growing financial institution, announces a multidimensional collaboration agreement with BOA Group, the holding company of Bank of Africa – BMCE Group that operates in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Beltone aims to expand its presence in the African region by developing mutual growth and cross-selling products in the African markets.
This collaboration is a significant milestone for both Beltone and BOA Group, as they start a journey of shared success, using synergies to explore new opportunities in the dynamic African landscape.
MENAFN22022024000153011029ID1107884743
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.