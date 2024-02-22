Beltone Holding, BOA Group Join Forces To Tap Into African Markets

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Beltone Holding, a fast-growing financial institution, announces a multidimensional collaboration agreement with BOA Group, the holding company of Bank of Africa – BMCE Group that operates in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Beltone aims to expand its presence in the African region by developing mutual growth and cross-selling products in the African markets.

This collaboration is a significant milestone for both Beltone and BOA Group, as they start a journey of shared success, using synergies to explore new opportunities in the dynamic African landscape.