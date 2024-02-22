After Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Joins Neural Tech Race; Developing Device To Read Brain Signals

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a technological race that seems straight out of science fiction, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed ambitious plans to develop a neural interface band that interprets brain signals associated with hand movements, allowing users to control devices with their thoughts. This announcement comes in the wake of Elon Musk's Neuralink making strides in human trials for brain-chip technology. As Meta steps into the neural tech arena, Zuckerberg envisions a future where users can seamlessly interact with the digital world through thought-controlled gestures.

The Neural Interface band

Describing the device as being "close" to becoming a consumer product within the next few years, Zuckerberg highlighted the band's capability to understand brain signals linked to hand movements and translate them into specific gestures. Unlike camera-based gesture recognition, which can be error-prone and reliant on uncertain gestures, the neural interface band aims to offer a more reliable and private interaction method.

Advanced features and applications

The wearable electromyography (EMG) band is not limited to simple swipes; instead, it aspires to enable users to perform advanced actions, including typing and interacting in mid-air. Zuckerberg emphasized that the band's ability to detect even the smallest finger movements ensures a consistent and accurate interpretation of brain signals over time. This learning capability allows the neural interface to adapt to each user's unique gestures, offering a personalized and efficient user experience.

Privacy and discretion

One notable advantage Zuckerberg pointed out is the "completely private and discreet interface" the neural interface band aims to provide. The band's reliance on brain signals means that even subtle hand movements can generate a sufficiently strong signal for the EMG to detect and interpret accurately. This emphasis on privacy aligns with growing concerns about data security and the need for more secure and discreet methods of interaction.

The power of AI

Zuckerberg emphasized that the neural interface band represents the "power of AI" and its potential to overcome the limitations of existing gesture recognition technologies. By allowing users to type and control devices simply by thinking about hand movements, Meta envisions a future where human-machine interaction becomes more intuitive, natural, and seamlessly integrated into daily life.

As Meta joins the neural tech race, the development of a neural interface band marks a significant step towards a future where our thoughts can directly influence and control digital devices. With Elon Musk's Neuralink progressing in human trials, the convergence of neuroscience and technology is increasingly becoming a reality. As both Neuralink and Meta push the boundaries of innovation, we can anticipate a new era where the line between the human mind and the digital realm continues to blur, opening doors to unprecedented possibilities in human-computer interaction.