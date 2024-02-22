Talibanisation Of India Can Never Be Accepted: BJP On Darul Uloom's Fatwa

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) The BJP on Thursday said that talibanisation of India can never be accepted, shortly after Islamic seminary, Darul Uloom Deoband, issued a fatwa approving 'Ghazwa-e-Hind'.

BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla said the Darul Uloom's fatwa approving Ghazwa-e-Hind is anti-Constitution and pro-Pakistan.

"It clearly indicated that Darul Uloom does not have faith in the Constitution of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, the Constitution of India," Prem Shukla said.

The BJP spokesperson said that Darul Uloom is speaking the language of Pakistan.

Taking action on the matter, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a notice to the district magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Saharanpur district.

The NCPCR has said that Darul Uloom, Deoband is giving anti-India teachings to children in madrasa, promoting Islamic fundamentalism.

The Commission has declared this as violation of Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter under Section 13 (1) TJ of the CPCR Act, the NCPCR has said that the contents of such fatwa can spread hatred against the country.

The Commission has requested the district administration to investigate the website of Darul Uloom, saying that the people of the country are being misled through it.

Therefore, Darul Uloom's website should be checked and blocked immediately. Along with this, NCPCR has warned that if no action is taken regarding this soon, then the district administration itself will be equally responsible for this.