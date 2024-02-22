3-Day Desert Festival Kicks-Off In Jaisalmer From Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 22 (IANS) The three-day Desert Festival, also known as Maru Festival, kicked off in Jaisalmer on Thursday.

The festival began with aarti at Laxminath Temple in Jaisalmer city and a 'Shobha Yatra' was also taken out, in which local people were seen wearing traditional and bright clothes.

Krishna Kumar, Assistant Director, Department of Tourism said: "Camel race, polo match, puppet show, long mustache competition, turban tying competition, anong others, will be organised during the festival. Further, there will be performances by Padma Shri Anwar Khan and singer Pepe Khan. Swati Mishra will also sing her 'Ram Aayenge' devotional number."

This programme will be celebrated in Jaisalmer city for the first two days and the last one day in Jaisalmer desert.

This festival is being organised in collaboration with the tourism department and local district administration.

The month of February will keep domestic and foreign tourists busy with joy and festivals.

In the last week of February, Rajasthan Tourism Department is organising Vintage Car Rally and Exhibition in Jaipur and Rajasthan Tourism Polo Cup.