JS Institute Of Design In Collaboration With Ecole Intuit Lab Opens Applications For 2024-25 Academic Year

New Delhi, 21st February 2024: JS Institute of Design, in collaboration with Ecole Intuit Lab -- a French institute of design and creative strategy, ranked amongst the Top 22 design schools in France, is accepting applications for Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses for the academic year 2024-25. Ecole Intuit Lab offers exclusive new-age programs such as Game Design, UI/UX, and Digital Design to address the dynamic demands of the evolving design landscape. The UG programs include Game Art & Design, Visual Communication, and Digital Product Design, while PG programs cover Advertising, Design & Digital Communication. JSID also offers a 12-month PG course in Interior Design.



With a 22-year legacy of Ã‰cole Intuit Lab, these programs stand out for offering a niche international-specific design curriculum. This collaboration is characterized by its commitment to blending global design standards and nurturing the next generation of design leaders and thinkers. JS Institute of Design with its industry-first approach ensures that students not only acquire academic excellence but are also industry-ready, through practical, and hands-on experiences. Students benefit from mentorship and industry exposure through live projects, providing them with invaluable insights.



Nien Siao, Dean, JS Institute of Design, remarked, \"Recent years have witnessed a significant transformation in design, propelled by technology, shifting consumer behaviors, and changing industry needs. The design industry is currently growing at an annual rate of 25% across disciplines. This rapid evolution is reshaping career paths and creating fresh opportunities for Indian youth, fueled by factors like the evolving job market and the growing importance of unconventional skills, demanding specialized training and knowledge. Recognizing the need for upskilling in the industry, the institute offers contemporary programs.\"



Ecole Intuit Lab has an outstanding 98% placement rate. The students have received exceptional placement and internship opportunities at several global brands including National Geographic, Netflix, Jio, Prime Video, Mahindra Accelo, Starbucks, and many others. Internships play a pivotal role in the curriculum, offering students both local and international exposure, ensuring they gain practical, real-world experience.



Prospective students have the opportunity to apply for these programs until the application deadline on 31st July 2024, with the academic session scheduled to commence in mid-August.



Eligibility:



To be eligible for our undergraduate programs, candidates should have completed grade 12 or an equivalent qualification. Also, the students can get transfers from other graphic design or visual communication programs.

For postgraduate programs, a completed undergraduate degree from any field is the minimum requirement.

For UG & PG courses, students are required to undergo two phases of screening: Creative intelligence test followed by a personal interview.





About JS Institute of Design



For more than 50 years, Jagdish Store has been synonymous with top-tier home decor in India. Pioneering a new era in design education, they established the JS Institute of Design (JSID) to seamlessly integrate design principles with industry insights. Guided by seasoned experts, the curriculum molds aspiring designers into modern leaders in the field.



JSID offers an intensive 12-month Interior Design course that combines theoretical knowledge with hands-on experience, culminating in a substantial internship. Emphasizing global perspectives, JSID expanded its horizons through a strategic collaboration with Ã‰cole Intuit Lab Paris, giving rise to Ã‰cole Intuit Lab Delhi. This partnership serves as a hub for fostering creativity across diverse design disciplines.



About Ecole Intuit Lab:



Ecole Intuit Lab hosts three out of its eight campuses in India. Co-founded in 2001 by industry veterans Patrick Felices, Clement Derock, and Frederic Lalande, the French institute of design, digital, and strategy, it was conceived not merely as a school but as a cultural hub. This visionary approach fosters an environment where creative minds can freely innovate, create, and contribute to a design revolution.

