Google Launches Gemma, New Open-Source AI Model

Ulviyya Shahin

Alphabet Inc.'s Google LLC announced on Wednesday the introduction of Gemma, a suite of lightweight, open models designed for the ethical development of artificial intelligence (AI). With Gemma, developers and researchers gain access to advanced tools and models worldwide, encouraging responsible AI innovation, Azernews reports.

Available in two sizes, Gemma 2B and Gemma 7B, these models come in both pre-trained and instruction-tuned variants tailored to diverse development needs. In the same release, Google also unveiled the introduction of a Responsible Generative AI Toolkit, aiming to guide developers towards creating safer AI applications.

"Notably, Gemma surpasses significantly larger models on key benchmarks while adhering to our rigorous standards for safe and responsible outputs," the release said.