Google Launches Gemma, New Open-Source AI Model

Alphabet Inc.'s Google LLC announced on Wednesday the
introduction of Gemma, a suite of lightweight, open models designed
for the ethical development of artificial intelligence (AI). With
Gemma, developers and researchers gain access to advanced tools and
models worldwide, encouraging responsible AI innovation, Azernews reports.
Available in two sizes, Gemma 2B and Gemma 7B, these models come
in both pre-trained and instruction-tuned variants tailored to
diverse development needs. In the same release, Google also
unveiled the introduction of a Responsible Generative AI Toolkit,
aiming to guide developers towards creating safer AI
applications.
"Notably, Gemma surpasses significantly larger models on key
benchmarks while adhering to our rigorous standards for safe and
responsible outputs," the release said.
