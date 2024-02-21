15 Killed As Mine Collapses In Venezuela

(MENAFN- IANS) Caracas, Feb 22 (IANS) Fifteen people were killed and 11 others injured after a mine collapsed in La Paragua in Venezuela's Bolivar state.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said search and rescue teams are on the spot to find trapped miners, Xinhua news agency reported.

Nicolas Maduro said: "We immediately dispatched all the civil defence teams, together with the governor of Bolivar state Angel Marcano, we would strengthen the rescue phase."

According to preliminary investigations, the mine collapsed after some drilling.